Karrueche Tran Has Mastered the High-Low Skin Care Routine

The unspoken competition between drugstore and prestige brands is stronger than ever, albeit both are exceptional in their own ways. And for that reason, nothing makes us happier than someone willing to sing the praises of both.

Such was the case for Karrueche Tran, who recently broke down her entire skin care routine for “The Cut,” and name-dropped enough products, both affordable and luxe, to keep us occupied through 2018. The self-professed skin picker (“I sit in front of the mirror and pick at my face until I’m all red and ugly and looking crazy”) swears by NARS and Bobbi Brown for her makeup, but is a little more flexible with her cleansing habits.

The “CLAWS” actress is all about breaking a sweat before a cream or gel can even touch her face. In addition to hot yoga classes and sauna sessions, she recently invested in a facial steamer to keep her pores from filling with gunk.

“I recently invested in a facial steamer that you put water into. I wash my face, steam it, and put on a mask right after because the steam opens up your pores,” she said. “I put the mask on for ten minutes, wash it off, and then melt an ice cube all over my face because that tightens your pores.”

Her mask selection is a hodge podge of well-known names like GLAMGLOW, Peter Thomas Roth, Origins and La Mer, but she’s also hip to the not-so-popular ones hiding in plain sight.

“Even Target, there’s a brand called Que Bella that has very affordable masks. Those work very well too.” The brand’s price range is $2-$10, and each mask is made with a minimum of 80 percent natural ingredients. The range is mostly sheet masks, although it also includes mud, cream and gel formulas.

With so many products crowding the beauty aisle of Target, we’re always happy when someone can point us in the direction of an underrated find worth trying. We’ll be adding this one to our wish list for the New Year.