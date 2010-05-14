Karlie Kloss Turns Up The Heat For YSL Beaute Summer 2010 Campaign

Image: Next Models

Karlie Kloss has had quite the stellar year the 17-year old St. Louis native found herself the darling of fashion campaigns from Oscar de la Renta, Dior to Herms for starters. But if the Teen Vogue favorite is trying to break her wholesome all-American image, she’s doing it with a sexy turn that has fans thinking more seductress than girl-you’d-like-to-go-to-prom-with.

Take this new YSL Beaute Summer 2010 campaign that reminds us of Sandra Dee post-sexed up makeover. Shot by Terry Richardson (who’s no stranger to a racy scandal or two), the image is anything but platonic. From the slick patent jacket, bra top to her come hither, open-mouth expression, it seems Kloss is trying to pave the way for that tough transition from teen queen to full-fledged supermodel.

What do you think of the sexed up teen? Is Kloss reaching beyond her model means or is this hotter Karlie all the better? Let us know in the comments!