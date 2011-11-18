Karlie Kloss on Vogue Germany; Christie Brinkley’s Skin Line

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Karlie Kloss’s burgundy lip and vivid purple smoky eye are positively striking in the latest issue of Vogue Germany. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Do you love Seventeen mag’s “Week Worth of Looks”? This is like the grown up version – you’ll never run out of inspiration! (Refinery29)

The always flawless Christie Brinkley has launched a vegan skincare line called the DNA Renewal System. (InStyle)

The flame press on nails that will be sold at Lady Gaga’s Barney’s workshop are just plain #fierce. (Gagasworkshop.com)

And finally, here’s a sneak peek of Gemma Ward as Catherine in The Great Gatsby: