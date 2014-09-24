Karlie Kloss Named the New Face of L’Oreal Paris

Karlie Kloss just may be the hardest working supermodel in the world right now, running from the catwalk to the camera to campaign after campaign. The Missouri born beauty has no plans to slow down however, as she was just announced as the new face of L’Oreal Paris.

“I’ve waited my whole life to say, ‘Because you’re worth it,” the model says in the video that revealed the partnership (below). While this certainly isn’t her first time as the face of a beauty brand — her resume boasts Christian Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent — this could be the biggest yet. Considering Kloss is a pro at all things makeup and hair, it only feels natural that she landed this role.

MORE: Karlie Kloss is the New Face of Chanel Coco Noir Fragrance

Take a look at the L’Oreal Paris and Karlie Kloss reveal video below then tell us, what do you think of the new partnership?

[British Vogue]