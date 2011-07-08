Karlie Kloss for Dior Beauty’s FW Blue Tie Makeup Collection

Karlie Kloss shows us just how stunning a steel blue smoky eye can be for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2011 ad campaign. With perfectly groomed brows, flawless skin and a nude pout this ad clearly beats out last season’s Sasha Pivovarova disaster.

Showcasing the universally flattering tones of blue for Fall, Dior released the Blue Tie Star Palettes, one in Smoking Blue and the other in Smoking White to help you get Karlie’s sultry look. The fashion house also released three stunning nail shades to add to the Vernis collection, keeping in line with the spirit of the blue look: Safari Beige, Tuxedo and Blue Denim.

There are also a bevy of light pink and nude lipsticks, as well as their latest product release, Serum de Rouge Lip Treatment which features a touch of shimmer and will be available in a broad spectrum of colors.