Model Karlie Kloss can pretty much call herself a fragrance veteran at this point. Her latest ad campaign for a scent, Dior’s latest Addict product, “Addict to life” showcases Karlie with glossy pink lips, flawless skin and waves.

The now growing teen (she’s officially 18 folks) has already starred in Marc Jacobs’ “Lola” fragrance campaign and Bvlgari’s “Omnia Jade” campaign in her younger years.

Has her growing age made her a better model? Which fragrance campaign do you think is her best yet?