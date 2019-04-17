Karlie Kloss Got the Perfect Summer Bob

Sometimes a small change can make a huge difference. Whether that’s subtle highlights that brighten your skin or long layers that make your hair look fuller, you don’t have to get a total hair transformation to look fresh and new for the season. Just look at Karlie Kloss’ bob. The supermodel’s hair had previously hung just past her shoulders and now she’s sporting a trendy short cut just in time for the warmer weather.

You might remember in the winter when Kloss chopped a whopping seven inches off her long hair to get a sleek bob. It seems to make her look all the more fashion-forward, especially as she rocked badass pantsuits and sky-high heels. In recent months, she’s let it grow out a bit and it left some wondering if she was heading back to her long hair days. But that’s all over.

Right before she was a guest on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, the one where she hilariously gave host James Corden a makeover, hairstylist Justine Marjan chopped her hair into a chic bob, right above her shoulders. Marjan shared the look on Instagram, saying: “Someone got a fresh ✂️ before the @latelateshow last night 💇🏼‍♀️.”

Kloss wore her hair in beachy waves on the show but the cut also looks super-chic when smooth and slightly curled under. It’s an extremely versatile length that doesn’t just look great on supermodels, but us regular people as well.

She’s been brunette and short, blonde and long and now blonde and short. What will the model do next? Either way, we’ll be watching.