Beauty Buzz: Marc Jacobs Launches Daisy Dream, Karlie Kloss Goes Blonde, More

1. Marc Jacobs adds another scent to his Daisy franchise, with Daisy Dream. [WWD]

2. Not sure what to do with your long hair in the summertime? Here are plenty of ideas for you to choose from. [Daily Makeover]

3. Skin care company Murad has created an app that lets you remove pimples from your selfies. [Racked]

4. Model Karlie Kloss has brightened up her locks to blonde, showing off her new hue on Instagram. [@KarlieKloss]

5. Olivia Palermo shares her most regrettable beauty moment – and the secret to her fabulous hair. [Allure]