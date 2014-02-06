Karlie Kloss Talks V-Day Date Ideas and Her Romantic Beauty Must-Haves

Fashion Week might be starting tomorrow, but Karlie Kloss has something else on her mind—like Valentine’s Day. We caught up with the stunning supermodel to see just what her plans are for the most romantic day of the year and what’s on her wish list.

Beauty High: How will you be doing your hair and makeup on Feb. 14th?

Karlie Kloss: So, with my hair being short, I like a little bit of texture. Nothing crazy, but Oribe has a really good dry texturing spray that I use and I also love a red lip. The only danger is it can get a little messy with the kissing, but I like a matte version. There’s this new company called Bite Beauty that makes a great one.

BH: Aside from lingerie, what would you love to receive on V-Day?

KK: I’m a dark chocolate girl! Victoria’s Secret has a gift with purchase that’s a Vosages chocolate box, so that’s a gift you can even give yourself.

BH: What about the perfect date idea?

KK: This year I’m in charge of Valentine’s Day and there’s so much pressure to make it the perfect date, but it’s the little things that actually make a difference, like a foot rub at the end of the day or breakfast in bed. Something that doesn’t cost a lot of money since it’s the thought that counts—not just on Valentine’s, but throughout the year.

BH: And, since you have to be in shape not only for V-Day but all year round – how do you do it?

KK: It’s more about staying healthy and staying in shape all year round. That makes it easier when those major shoots come up, but I like to do Soul Cycle to really break a sweat and feel like you’re getting a good workout.

Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris