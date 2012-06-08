Karl Lagerfeld to Create Makeup Line with Shu Uemura

Karl Lagerfeld’s latest announcement has excited the beauty community, telling WWD that after more than 20 years of using Shu Uemura products (not for their intended purposes, but to illustrate with) he has decided to collaborate with the brand. Although this is not the Karl’s first time dabbling in makeup (he created a capsule collection with Sephora last year), this line will have international distribution instead of the Europe and Singapore sales for the Sephora collection.

Lagerfeld has already given the Shu Uemura team his hand-colored illustrations (which include fashion sketches, portraits and political cartoons) and they are creating a special holiday collection from there, which will be named Karl Lagerfeld for Shu Uemura.

Lagerfeld will be in charge of all color selection and packaging (and has already shot the accompanying campaign). Pier Paolo Righi, president of Karl Lagerfeld told WWD that the project will be unveiled to the trade in September and hinted that the products would reflect the designer’s “iconic, ironic style.”

Lagerfeld said that he uses Shu Uemura for illustrations for one reason: “Because other manufacturers do not offer such beautiful colors.”

[WWD]