Karen Elson Debuts New Blunt Blonde Bob In Vogue

Karen Elson and her fiery red hair have been on a serious comeback tour in the last couple of months. The iconic model has editorials in the latest issues of Interview, V, Vogue and Vogue Italia, she covers the Spring 2011 edition of Muse, and to top it off, she closed the Givenchy Fall 2011 runway show last week in Parisher signature hair color blazing through it all.

Elson is naturally strawberry-blonde, and she credits fellow 90s model Christina Hendricks with giving her the courage to go bright red back in the day. But for the upcoming issue of Vogue, she went platinum, a shade much lighter than we’re used to seeing her in. Even though she’s gone blonde before, I found her to be almost unrecognizable with the blunt cut and drastic color change. The red just suits her so well!

The shoot by David Sims is also a drastic departure from her editorial in the same magazine last month, where her curls are almost dynamic as her color. I can’t help but wonder, why the transformation? Perhaps it’s because Rihanna‘s red waves steal the show on the April cover, and there was only room for one famous redhead in the issue.

Click through for images from both recent Vogues, and tell us which of Elson’s hairstyles you like best.