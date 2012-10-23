Kardashians Reveal Holiday Nail Collection

The Kardashian sisters have revealed six new shades for their holiday nail collection for Nicole by OPI. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe first launched their Kardashian Kolor collection in 2011 with 14 shades, and it looks like they couldn’t get enough of the collab as they’re following it up with a limited-edition holiday line. Love them or hate them, their new collection consists of three gorgeous glittery shades for a bit of holiday sparkle and three jewel toned colors that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Pick up these Kolors starting in November at Target for $8 each.

Keeping up with Santa, a dark red

a dark red Deck the dolls , dark teal

, dark teal Here we Kome A-Karoling , deep purple

, deep purple Kardashing Through the Snow , multi-hued glitter

, multi-hued glitter A Gold Winter’s Night , blue-gold flecked shimmer

, blue-gold flecked shimmer All is Glam, All is Bright, rosy-silver glitter

What do you think of the new shades? Will you go metallic or jewel toned for holiday?