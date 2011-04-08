The Daily Dose: Why Does Everyone Want To Smell Like The Kardashians?

I swear I’m not drinking any haterade, but seriously, why does everyone continue to scoop up the Kardashians’ fragrances? Smelling like Kim or Khloe and her husband Lamar Odom doesn’t mean that E! is going to offer you a reality show about your life of leisure—sorry, I mean your life working really hard running a clothing store that people totally don’t go to only because of said reality show.

I understand that Kim Kardashian has a successful fragrance (and is currently working on a second one); the reality starlet has managed to parlay our nation’s obsession with her into numerous lucrative business ventures. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if she came out with an eponymous makeup line or collection of false eyelashes (have you seen hers? They’re like spider legs!).

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian and her Laker husband Lamar Odom, however, are another story. The couple came out with a unisex fragrance called Khloe and Lamar Unbreakable, which debuted this past Valentine’s Day. It also sold out this past Valentine’s Day. Really, America? Khloe and Lamar? Stop allowing them to happen. They shouldn’t happen! Isn’t it enough that they’re getting their own reality show on E! (I guess they are ignoring past reality show-induced celebrity couple break-ups like Nick Lachay and Jessica Simpson)?

Now, I admit that I haven’t smelled Unbreakable, but the commercial is enough to send me running far, far away should I ever encounter it in a store. The rest of the country doesn’t share my feelings, though, because after the first bunch of Unbreakable sold out, the couple immediately rushed to produce more and started giving interviews—like the one in today’s WWD—with soundbytes such as “Lamar wanted to make a frangrance more than [Khloe] did.” File that under things I never needed to know.

If you’re a Kardashian fragrance fan, please, tell me what induced you to buy their products. Until then, I’ll be sticking to my bacon-scented perfume, thank you very much.



