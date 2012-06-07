The Kardashians Are Launching a Beauty Line (It’s About Time)

If nothing else (though they claim just about every title a Hollywood starlet could hope for), the Kardashian sisters can be credited as being brilliant businesswomen. Over the past few years, they’ve built an empire furnished with reality TV stardom and licensing deals on the basis of their good looks and PR savvy, so it only seems logical that the next step for the sisters ‘K’ would be a beauty line.

Appropriately titled Khroma Beauty, the line will launch in Ulta cosmetic stores for Holiday 2012. The first products available will include false eyelashes, enough mascara choices to last you until the next season of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and, of course, Kardazzle Compacts. Plus, for those of us who love the K sisters but can’t afford to spend a Kardashian level of cash (read: all of us), the line is quite affordable. In an official release, the creative director of Khroma Beauty, Robin Coe-Hutsching, said: “Kourtney, Kim and Khloe wanted to share their access to luxury formulas with their fans and our goal was to provide a prestige product range at very accessible prices.”

What do you think of the new Kardashian beauty line? Will you be purchasing a Kardazzle Compact come December? Tell us in the comment section below!

[Glamour]

Image via Sipa