Kardashians Find a Product They Actually Didn’t Endorse

The Kardashian sisters are in yet another legal battle, but this time it is beauty related. TMZ is reporting that the trio is threatening to sue a woman who is using their name to sell her lash-lengthening product.

Sarah Erlich told TMZ that she didn’t think they would mind having her lash formula, called KardashianLash, named after them, as the product raises money to send Honduran orphans to cosmetology school. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney don’t exactly see lash to lash with Erlich though, and are fighting her petition to file a trademark under the name on the grounds that it is a “rip-off” of their brand.

Our main question here is, would you really want lashes as long as the Kardashians? Kim’s are kind of otherworldly…