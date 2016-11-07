45 Kardashian-Approved Drugstore Beauty Products

Nobody knows beauty like a Kardashian. The five sisters—Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner—spend so much time in hair and makeup, some of them actually have a room in their house devoted to the cause. Khloé’s glam room is the stuff of legend, and Kylie has called hers “my favorite room in the house.” Yes, that is correct: Kylie would rather be chilling in her glam room than be snuggled up in bed or kicking it in the living room. To be fair, the room sounds sort of like a boudoir, living room, and bathroom all rolled into one, but—keep in mind that she has a lot of rooms to choose from.
Thing is, most of the makeup jammed into those drawers—or, more likely, neatly organized within them—is not the cheapest. Nor are the hair products they favor, nor the skin care serums and lotions they gravitate toward. But every so often, the Kardashian women divulge their favorite drugstore beauty products, and we are never disappointed. (As an aside, it seems as though Kourtney is too into all-natural and high-end beauty to pay a visit to the drugstore; we didn’t find any bargain product recs from her at all. Most of our pics came from Kim and Khloé, who love talking beauty on their apps.)
First off, they definitely favor certain brands: As we combed the internet, determined to shine a light on all of their top faves, we found products of every stripe, but especially picks from Rimmel, L’Oréal, and Maybelline. We also discovered that the Kardashians definitely like a nude lipstick, which should not come as a surprise; but if you’re in the market for one and would prefer not to break the bank, you’re in luck. Ahead, find 45 beauty products that you can find at the nearest drugstore—all, of course, Kardashian-approved.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Extraordinaire Lip Color in Nude Ballet, $10.69; at Walmart
Source: Kim
Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color in Blush Beige, $7.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nude Delight, $4.19; at CVS
Source: Kim
Rimmel Provocalips Lip Colour in Skinny Dipping, $6.47; at Walmart
Source: Kim
Maybelline New York Colorsensational Lip Gloss in Mocha Glaze, $4.57; at Amazon
Source: Kim
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in London, $6; at NYX
Source: Kim
Prestige Lipliner in Natural, $18.14 for two; at Walmart
Source: Kim
L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $8.49; at Ulta
Source: Kim
L'Oréal Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara in Black, $6.99; at Target
Source: Kim
Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara in Very Black, $5.39; at Target
Source: Khloé
CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eye Liner in Pitch Black Passion, $6.99; at Target
Source: Kim
Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner in Black, $3.57; at Walmart
Source: Khloé
Rimmel Scandaleyes Jumbo Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $8.06; at Amazon
Source: Khloé
L'Oréal Infallible Eyeshadow in Taupe, $3.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
L'Oréal HiP Studio Secrets Professional Metallic Eye Shadow Duo in Sculpted, $5.04; at Amazon
Source: Kylie
Ardell DuraLash Naturals Flare in Medium Black, $3.49; at Walgreens
Source: Kim
Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive in Dark Tone, $5.39; at Target
Source: Kim
Boots No7 Fanominal Lash Serum, $9.99; at Target
Source: Khloé
NYX Studio Perfect Primer in Green, $12.99; at Target
Source: Khloé
Loreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Natural Ivory, $10.99; at Rite Aid
Source: Kim
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation in Porcelain, $7.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder in Sandstorm, $3.99; at Target
Source: Kim
Maybelline Fit Me Concealer in Light, $6.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand in Porcelain, $4.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Ice, $12.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
NYX Studio Finishing Powder in Translucent, $9.99; at Ulta
Source: Kim
Makeup Revolution Highlighter in Golden Lights, $5.40; at Tam Beauty
Source: Khloé
Physician's Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls in Beige, $13.95; at Physicians Formula
Source: Kim
Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso, $6.97; at Walmart
Source: Kim
Milani XL Bronzer in Bronze Glow, $8.97; at Walmart
Source: Kim
Zoya Nail Polish in Noah, $10; at Zoya
Source: Khloé
OPI Nail Lacquer in We the Female, $10; at Macy's
Source: Khloé
Essie Nail Polish in Mint Candy Apple, $8.99; at Target
Source: Khloé
Sally Hansen Nail Treatment Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil, $5.39; at Target
Source: Kylie
Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare, $12.79; at Target
Source: Khloé
Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $4.99; at Target
Source: Khloé
Garnier Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream, $6.62; at Walmart
Source: Khloé
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $7.59; at Target
Source: Khloé
Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $4.49; at Target
Source: Khloé
Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $6.99; at Neutrogena
Source: Kim
Finesse Moisturizing 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $3.69; at Target
Source: Kendall
Herbal Essences Shine Conditioner, $4.99; at Target
Source: Khloé
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray, $4.29; at Garnier
Source: Kim
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray, $8.99; at Target
Source: Kylie
