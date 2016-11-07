StyleCaster
45 Kardashian-Approved Drugstore Beauty Products

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty

Nobody knows beauty like a Kardashian. The five sisters—KhloéKim, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner—spend so much time in hair and makeup, some of them actually have a room in their house devoted to the cause. Khloé’s glam room is the stuff of legend, and Kylie has called hers “my favorite room in the house.” Yes, that is correct: Kylie would rather be chilling in her glam room than be snuggled up in bed or kicking it in the living room. To be fair, the room sounds sort of like a boudoir, living room, and bathroom all rolled into one, but—keep in mind that she has a lot of rooms to choose from.

MORE: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About the Kardashians’ Glam Rooms

Thing is, most of the makeup jammed into those drawers—or, more likely, neatly organized within them—is not the cheapest. Nor are the hair products they favor, nor the skin care serums and lotions they gravitate toward. But every so often, the Kardashian women divulge their favorite drugstore beauty products, and we are never disappointed. (As an aside, it seems as though Kourtney is too into all-natural and high-end beauty to pay a visit to the drugstore; we didn’t find any bargain product recs from her at all. Most of our pics came from Kim and Khloé, who love talking beauty on their apps.)

First off, they definitely favor certain brands: As we combed the internet, determined to shine a light on all of their top faves, we found products of every stripe, but especially picks from Rimmel, L’Oréal, and Maybelline. We also discovered that the Kardashians definitely like a nude lipstick, which should not come as a surprise; but if you’re in the market for one and would prefer not to break the bank, you’re in luck. Ahead, find 45 beauty products that you can find at the nearest drugstore—all, of course, Kardashian-approved.

MORE: The Best French Drugstore Beauty Buys

1 of 45

L'Oréal Colour Riche Extraordinaire Lip Color in Nude Ballet, $10.69; at Walmart

Source: Kim

Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color in Blush Beige, $7.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nude Delight, $4.19; at CVS

Source: Kim

Photo: CVS

Rimmel Provocalips Lip Colour in Skinny Dipping, $6.47; at Walmart

Source: Kim

Photo: Walmart

Maybelline New York Colorsensational Lip Gloss in Mocha Glaze, $4.57; at Amazon

Source: Kim

Photo: Amazon

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in London, $6; at NYX

Source: Kim

Photo: NYX

Prestige Lipliner in Natural, $18.14 for two; at Walmart

Source: Kim

Photo: Walmart

L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $8.49; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

L'Oréal Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara in Black, $6.99; at Target

Source: Kim

Photo: Target

Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara in Very Black, $5.39; at Target

Source: Khloé

Photo: Target

CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eye Liner in Pitch Black Passion, $6.99; at Target

Source: Kim

Photo: Target

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner in Black, $3.57; at Walmart

Source: Khloé

Photo: Walmart

Rimmel Scandaleyes Jumbo Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $8.06; at Amazon

Source: Khloé

Photo: Amazon

L'Oréal Infallible Eyeshadow in Taupe, $3.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

L'Oréal HiP Studio Secrets Professional Metallic Eye Shadow Duo in Sculpted, $5.04; at Amazon

Source: Kylie

Photo: Amazon

Ardell DuraLash Naturals Flare in Medium Black, $3.49; at Walgreens

Source: Kim

Photo: Walgreens

Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive in Dark Tone, $5.39; at Target

Source: Kim

Photo: Target

Boots No7 Fanominal Lash Serum, $9.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

Photo: Target

NYX Studio Perfect Primer in Green, $12.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

Photo: Target

Loreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Natural Ivory, $10.99; at Rite Aid

Source: Kim

Photo: Rite Aid

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation in Porcelain, $7.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder in Sandstorm, $3.99; at Target

Source: Kim

Photo: Target

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer in Light, $6.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand in Porcelain, $4.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Ice, $12.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

NYX Studio Finishing Powder in Translucent, $9.99; at Ulta

Source: Kim

Photo: Ulta

Makeup Revolution Highlighter in Golden Lights, $5.40; at Tam Beauty

Source: Khloé

Photo: Tam Beauty

Physician's Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls in Beige, $13.95; at Physicians Formula

Source: Kim

Photo: Physicians Formula

Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso, $6.97; at Walmart

Source: Kim

Photo: Walmart

Milani XL Bronzer in Bronze Glow, $8.97; at Walmart

Source: Kim

Photo: Walmart

Zoya Nail Polish in Noah, $10; at Zoya

Source: Khloé

Photo: Zoya

OPI Nail Lacquer in We the Female, $10; at Macy's

Source: Khloé

Photo: Macy's

Essie Nail Polish in Mint Candy Apple, $8.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

Photo: Target

Sally Hansen Nail Treatment Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil, $5.39; at Target

Source: Kylie

Photo: Target

Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare, $12.79; at Target

Source: Khloé

Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $4.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

Photo: Target

Garnier Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream, $6.62; at Walmart

Source: Khloé

Photo: Walmart

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $7.59; at Target

Source: Khloé

Photo: Target

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $4.49; at Target

Source: Khloé

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $6.99; at Neutrogena

Source: Kim

Photo: Neutrogena

Finesse Moisturizing 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $3.69; at Target

Source: Kendall

Photo: Target

Herbal Essences Shine Conditioner, $4.99; at Target

Source: Khloé

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray, $4.29; at Garnier

Source: Kim

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray, $8.99; at Target

Source: Kylie

Photo: Target

Metal Duckbill Clips, $4.59; at Sally Beauty

Source: Kim

Photo: Sally Beauty

