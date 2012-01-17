The Kardashian Makeup and Mane Manifesto-Time For A Change?

Flipping through images of the Kim and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, we found ourselves doing a double-take. Yes, we realize they’re sisters—they’re obviously going to look alike—but between the tawny (faux) tans, the burnished (over-blushed) cheeks, the glossy ballet slipper pink lips, the (obviously) fake lashes, and the slick onyx strands, we almost couldn’t tell the difference between the two (save for Kim’s big faux bangs).

Don’t get us wrong—the girls looked gorgeous (as per usual), but would you like to see the (overexposed) reality siblings veer off of their oft-traveled beauty path in 2012, or do you subscribe to the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ theory?