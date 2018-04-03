The Kardashian-Jenners’ 20 Most Breathtaking Makeup-Free Selfies

If we could associate the Kardashian-Jenners with one beauty product, it would be makeup. Two of the sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have top-selling, industry-changing makeup brands, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, and the other three sisters, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, as well as, mom Kris Jenner, don’t do too bad in the beauty department either.

But while the Kardashian-Jenners know how to bring it when it comes to lipsticks, highlighters, eyeshadows, and more, they, like everyone, can appreciate the power of natural beauty as well. Though we love the ladies’ Instagrams for their fully glammed selfies and Insta-story beauty tutorials, we also love when they strip down to their barest, most natural selves. To look back on the Kardashian-Jenners’ most breathtaking makeup-free selfies, we’re remembering 20 times the women went without makeup in their Instagrams. See the stunning no-makeup and minimal-makeup pictures ahead.