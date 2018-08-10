The Beauty Products the Kardashian-Jenners Have Recommended in 2018 (Besides Their Own)

Everyone’s got an opinion about the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, including their businesses (or “lack thereof”) and appearance. Say what you want about these women—it’s a free country. But you can’t argue this: If there’s one thing they know how to do, it’s look damn good.
But what’s the secret to their glam? Of course, they had to wear something before they launched their own beauty lines. And since they don’t make their own skin-care ranges, we’re certain they branch out from KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics for certain products. We were curious (scratch that—try desperate), so we did some research to find their faves. But let’s not go crazy… we’re not interested in anything that was all the rage in 2013. So we’re sticking to more recent recommendations (specifically, those made in 2018).
Kevin Mazur For Entertainment/Getty Images.
Scroll on to view our roundup of all the beauty products the Kar-Jenners have recommended in 2018 (besides their own #sponcon).
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Armani does pretty much everything right. And, according to Kylie Jenner, that rightness extends all the way to skin makeup! She’s not shy about how much she loves his liquid foundation.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Giorgio Armani.
Blue Lagoon Algae Mask
Another of Kourtney’s favorite beauty products is a face mask. Her top picks include La Mer's Facial Mask, the Blue Lagoon Algae Mask and the Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque (which is even available in drugstores).
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Blue Lagoon.
Caudalie Lip Conditioner
Kourtney swears by Caudalie Lip Conditioner to keep that luscious pout… well, luscious. And that’s not the only product she’s got in her arsenal. Her other skin-preservation faves include Blue Lagoon Lip Balm, Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant, Rosebud Salve Lip Bomb, Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, Ogee Sculpted Lip Oil, Skin Berry Lip Fix.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Caudalie.
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth Boosting Perfect Skin Foundation
Kylie Jenner’s velvety skin is enviable, and we’ve always wondered about her foundation of choice. One of her faves, according to the Life of Kylie star herself, is the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth-Boosting Foundation.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury.
Dr. Lancer Contour Décolleté Firming Concentrate
If there’s anything Kim K. is good at, it’s contouring—and her décolleté is no exception! Her cheekbones and collarbones are equally sharp, and it’s all thanks to Dr. Lancer Contour Décolleté Firming Concentrate. Pro tip: She uses a BeautyBlender to blur the lines of her contour, so they look super natural on her skin!
$203.50 at Lancer Skincare
Photo:
Dr. Lancer.
Hairfinity
Kendall Jenner isn’t known for promoting beauty products the way her sisters do (which is… a lot). Instead, she keeps it super simple. Plus, you almost never see the supermodel wearing makeup IRL. So what’s her fave product? Hairfinity—vitamins that naturally promote hair growth and health!
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Hairfinity.
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara Carbon Black
According to Kim Kardashian (and her celeb MUA Mario Dedivanovic), this mascara is better than falsies. When perfecting the reality star's beauty look, Dedivanovic opts out of the fake lashes, and instead applies this mascara in the shade Carbon Black. Kardashian swears that “it really lifts and separates each lash.”
Available at Amazon
Photo:
L'Oréal Paris.
Make Up For Ever HD Foundation
We stan Kylie, and Kylie stans Make Up For Ever. So, we guess that means we stan Make Up For Ever, too. She uses the brand’s foundation on a regular basis—if it’s good enough for her, it must be good enough for us!
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Make Up For Ever.
Urban Decay Naked One & Done Foundation
NAKED fans, unite! Kylie Jenner loves to mix up her face base, and it’s not always a designed brand! Urban Decay’s One & Done is one of her favorite products, and it’s available for purchase at stores near you!
$36 at Urban Decay
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Urban Decay.
Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Wipes
In the summer of 2018, KKW herself told the internet that she swears by these makeup wipes for her seemingly flawless complexion. Apparently, not only are they great at breaking down makeup, but they’re also super gentle on the skin.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Neutrogena.
OUAI Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets
Kim Kardashian’s fave trick for taming frizzies, flyaways and baby hairs is these OUAI Anti-Frizz Sheets. Not only are they effective, but they’re also super-conveniently packaged, so you can just throw them in your bag and go!
Available at Amazon
Photo:
OUAI.
Psssst! Dry Shampoo
Among Khloé's drugstore picks are dry shampoo by Psssst! and deodorant by Secret. She uses both of these products to freshen up after a particularly sweaty workout, especially if she can’t hit the showers right away. The shampoo sells for less than $7, and the deodorant costs only $4!
$4.54 (on sale) at Ulta
Photo:
Psssst!.
Tea Tree Oil
Khloé K. has some tricks up her sleeve, too—and this one is 100-percent natural! Koko recommends spot-treating your acne with tea tree oil and suggests 'googling it' to learn all about its benefits.
$6.88 at Walmart
Photo:
Spring Valley.
Bio Seaweed Gel UNITY All-in-One Nail Polish
Kourtney hates being subjected to too much UV exposure—it can cause wrinkles and dark spots! So instead of getting gel manicures at the salon (which require super-concentrated doses of UV exposure to dry), she opts for this natural nail product instead. It hardens and dries in the actual sun, so the UV exposure isn’t too concentrated.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Bio Seaweed Gel.