The Beauty Products the Kardashian-Jenners Have Recommended in 2018 (Besides Their Own)

Everyone’s got an opinion about the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, including their businesses (or “lack thereof”) and appearance. Say what you want about these women—it’s a free country. But you can’t argue this: If there’s one thing they know how to do, it’s look damn good.

But what’s the secret to their glam? Of course, they had to wear something before they launched their own beauty lines. And since they don’t make their own skin-care ranges, we’re certain they branch out from KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics for certain products. We were curious (scratch that—try desperate), so we did some research to find their faves. But let’s not go crazy… we’re not interested in anything that was all the rage in 2013. So we’re sticking to more recent recommendations (specifically, those made in 2018).

Scroll on to view our roundup of all the beauty products the Kar-Jenners have recommended in 2018 (besides their own #sponcon).