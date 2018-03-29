Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Has a Smart Way to Handle Greasy Hair

Sometimes it seems like there’s only two extremes to hair: frizzy or greasy. On the far left is frizzy hair, which means it’s dry, lifted, and looking like you just touched a static ball. On the other is greasy hair, which means oil production is at an all-time high and your hair is matted flat against your head like a beanie. So how do you nail that perfect sweet spot where your hair is glossy and smooth?

Celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, who works on the Kardashian-Jenners, Bella Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen, has the answer. Through her own hair care line, Ouai (according to the brand’s site, all products are “sulfate-free and employ smart keratin to repair and improve hair strength”), Atkin has basically developed static sheets for your frizzy hair. The new product, Anti Frizz Hair Sheets, is as easy as it sounds—you just rub the sheet on your hair and go—which means your aura of frizzy hair better watch out.

Now that frizz is taken care of, it’s time to move onto controlling grease. Just recently, Atkin spilled her secret for combating oil, while promoting the Anti Frizz Hair Sheets in London. “No one thinks about this, especially if you’re a girl who suffers with a greasy scalp. But you should wash your hair with two different shampoos, because the root and ends are such different hair,” Atkin said.

She continued, “Think about it, the ends of your hair have usually been coloured and are pretty dead. So you wanna use a hydrating shampoo like our Ouai Repair, or Ouai Smooth to wash the ends with, but you want to wash the roots with a more cleansing shampoo, like Ouai Volume, or Clean. Wash the roots first, then wash the ends and you’re good to go.”

Sweet spot of perfect hair achieved? We think so.