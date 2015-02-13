StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: The Kardashian Beauty Line Is Here, Model Makeovers For NYFW, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. In case you were curious, the reviews for the Kardashian Hair Styling line are IN. [Racked]

2. Models need to bring their A-game to NYFW, including some hair makeovers and makeunders that they’ll be sporting on the runway. [Refinery 29]

3. In a beauty rut AND low on dough? No problem—here’s 12 budget-friendly mini-makeovers you can do. [Allure]

4. Move over produce and make way for your… makeup? [Daily Makeover]

5. Got a Valentine’s Date? Byrdie knows exactly what to do with your hair. [Byrdie]

