That Kardashian-Endorsed Contouring Kit You’ve Been Waiting for Has Finally Arrived

The Kardashians just announced an exciting new release that’s sure to be a hit, and no, it is not a sex tape.

As of today, Kardashian Beauty is offering a signature contouring palette, appropriately named (and trademarked as) the Kontour Kase. The kit is available in two shades, Light/Medium and Medium/Deep, and consists of a trio of cream colors that blend out to a powdery finish. Inside you’ll find a contour shade, a concealer, and a highlighter, which is pretty much everything you need if everything you need happens to be Kardashian-endorsed makeup.

The Kontour Kase, $15.99, is part of the “beautiful, strong, take-no-prisoners glam” Fierce Collection, which also includes lipstick, a multi-use eyeshadow and blush palette, foundation, and Koncealer. You can shop the full collection on KBeauty.com ASAP if you feel so inclined, or wait until it hits ULTA stores nationwide in August. Either way, only time will tell whether or not Kardashian Beauty goes the way of Kylie Cosmetics and finds itself in contempt of the Better Business Bureau.