News: The Kardashians Add to Their Beauty Offerings; Brooke Shields Launches MAC Collection

If you dream of a future wherein your entire beauty routine can be satisfied by all things Kardashian, rejoice: the Kardashian Beauty Line is on its way, and will include hair tools, styling products and accessories. [The Cut]

In other Kardashian beauty news that’s too good not to acknowledge, Kim is releasing a coffee table book of selfies. Help. [Elle]

A new collaboration between Brooke Shields and MAC spawned a 15-pan eyeshadow palette, full of rich neutrals and earthy metallics, that we can’t wait to get our hands on. [Allure]

These Teen Choice Awards beauty looks were total standouts. [Beauty High]