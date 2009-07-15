Kamila Gets A Sexy Heidi Klum Makeover

Kamila Kaminska, a 26-year-old publicist in New York City, was sick and tired of her long locks and it was about time! “I really haven’t changed my hairstyle since I was 11-years-old. It’s always been this long and straight–it’s sort of a security blanket for me. I never know how to style it, so I just let it hang there,” she says. We introduced her to Pantene Celebrity Stylist Danilo who took one look at Kamila and agreed: “Her hair is weighing her down, which makes her face look long and hides her pretty cheekbones. The cut also doesn’t have any shape.”

Of course, first we had to try out a few virtual makeover looks in the Makeover Studio to see what she’d look like with shorter hair. Of all the looks we tried, everyone fell in love with Heidi Klum’s long bob. And for good reason: “I call this cut a collared bob because it hits right at the collarbone, which is an extremely versatile length,” says Danilo who works with supermodel Heidi Klum regularly.

Off With Her Ponytail!

There was no messing around during this makeover. To make the first cut, Danilo gathered her long locks into a low ponytail and lopped it off just past her shoulders. The look on Kamila’s face: priceless.

Time To Recuperate

Not only did Kamila need a little pampering to calm her nerves, but her hair needed some TLC too.

Danilo first used Pantene Pro-V Clarifying Shampoo, $3.99 to get rid of product build up. “I’ve been doing hair for over 20 years and many people think you have to use expensive products to get great results, but I’m a true believer in Pantene. For example, this shampoo is excellent for getting rid of product build up without stripping your hair and it creates incredible shine,” says Danilo. Next, he slathered Kamlia’s squeaky-clean locks with Pantene Pro-V Restoratives Time Renewal Mask, $4.99. “I use this on all of my clients. My nickname for it is ‘red carpet finish’ because it makes hair very soft, shiny, and easy to style,” he says.

Shaping Her “Collared” Bob

Once Kamila’s hair was in prime condition, Danilo started fine-tuning her haircut. “You’ll see this will be a very versatile cut,” says Danilo. The proof: Look at the all the different ways Heidi Klum styles this haircut.

He started by creating long layers that are about 3 inches from the ends. “This will enhance the swing of her hairstyle,” he says. Next, he snipped in some bangs. “They’re about four inches long which makes it easy to blend them in with your hair if you want them to disappear or style them forward,” says Danilo.

Creating The Ultimate Blowout

Now that the cut was complete, he started styling her hair. “Once you have a good solid blow-out, you can do many different looks with this cut,” says Danilo.

First, he spritzed Pantene Pro-V Volume Root Lifter Gel, $3.99, all over. “It says it’s just for the roots, but I love this stuff and actually mist it through to the tips because you want fullness everywhere,” says Danilo. Then he blow dried her hair using a Sonia Kashuk Tools Bristle Hair Brush, $14.99, to brush roots backwards, forwards, upwards and side-to-side. “This technique creates great body,” says Danilo.

Once Kamila’s hair was dry, he used a two-inch barrel curling iron to create massive pin curls all over. “This will smooth the hair so it is glossy and swingy,” he explains. He worked on two- to three-inch wide sections of hair at a time, coating each one with Pantene Pro-V Restoratives Frizz Control Ultra-Smoothing Balm, $4.99. “This protects hair from the heat and creates great shine,” he explains.

The Final Look!

“OMG! I can’t believe how gorgeous this style is! I feel like a completely different person, and love it. It has so much more style and I can tell that it’ll be easy to manage,” says Kamila. Not only does her Heidi Klum-inspired look have amazing style, but it also does wonders for her features. “You can truly see her face now. The shorter length and the deeper side part really bring out her cheekbones and her eyes,” says Danilo.

One Cut Three Ways

Danilo created these three styles in mere minutes to demonstrate how versatile this hair cut really is.

Sexy & Tousled

Sleek & Sideswept

A Chic Bump-do

Look 1: Sexy & Tousled. After brushing out the pin curls, Danilo spritzed Pantene Pro-V Texture Hairspray, $3.99, all throughout Kamila’s hair to build texture, then he finger-styled her look into place. “This spray has a moderate hold that works for me and not against me. It’s such a good way to build volume,” says Danilo.

Look 2: Sleek & Sideswept.

Taming down the volume was easily done by just brushing through her hair several times. Danilo created a deep side part and smoothed out her strands. “A deeper side part brings out her cheekbones and makes the sweep in front look really gorgeous,” says Danilo.

Look 3: A Chic Bump-do.

Danilo shows that a bob can still be styled into a glam updo. First, he teased the crown area to create volume, then lightly brushed her hair back and pinned it in place.

The Finishing Touch

A new hairstyle calls for new makeup too. Since her new cut enhanced the structure of Kamila’s cheekbones, makeup artist Erica Whelan played them up by sweeping a matte bronzer in the hallows of Kamila’s cheeks, then blended Bobbi Brown Blush in Soft Pink, $22, on the apples of her cheeks. A few swipes of black mascara and a punchy peach gloss completed her gorgeous new look.

