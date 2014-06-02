StyleCaster
Makeover Alert! Kaley Cuoco Got a Pixie

Photo: Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is having quite the makeover moment. First the actress showed off a long bob, then a shorter bob, and now she’s wearing a freshly cut pixie. Kaley showcased the new look via Instagram, saying “Thank you @clsymonds for bringing out my inner Peter Pan 🙂 #byronbeverlyhills #justcutitoff”

It’s hard to say whether the new look is for a role, or if she really just kept wanting to go shorter. Luckily for her, the new cut kind of suits her.

What do you think of the new cut?

