Kaley Cuoco Says This Eye Cream Is The Best She’s Ever Used—& It’s 20% Off RN Only

Whether you had a wild night out, consumed a boatload of Shake Shack’s salty crinkle-cut fries, or cried too much during the sixth episode of ‘Squid Game,’ you know what it’s like to have puffy eyes. When it seems like no amount of concealer can fix them, take a page from Kaley Cuoco.

The actress revealed her secret to brighter eyes in an interview with Shape and unveiled her all-time favorite de-puffing product that’s shockingly affordable. The Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment is a nutrient-rich skin saver that just so happens to be 20% off at Nordstrom today and tomorrow only.

“I’ve tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that’s the best one,” Cuoco said. “When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit.”

The eye cream has these powerful effects thanks to its super soothing formula that consists of avocado oil, beta-carotene, and shea butter. Nobody wants rough texture or dry fine lines under their eyes. Hydrated, smooth, and bright is more of what we like to hear when it comes to the delicate skin beneath our eyes.

We wholeheartedly trust Cuoco’s taste in eye creams, but you might just have to try this moisturizing treatment for yourself. Get it at Nordstrom for 20% off today and tomorrow only. And you might as well pick up a few other Kiehl’s products, since everything from the brand (except for holiday gift sets) is also 20% off right now.

After staring at screens all day every day and perhaps not getting enough sleep, it makes sense as to why your under eyes might be looking and feeling less than ideal. We’re no rocket scientists, but a nourishing formula like this one is a surefire solution to your skin concerns.

You’ll see visible results almost instantly after swiping this light green cream under your eyes, according to shoppers. The formula protects your eyes from digital fatigue (a.k.a. blue light), but it also delivers deep hydration with rich ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter. Kiehl’s says it might even help prevent early signs of aging, which is always a bonus for a skincare product.

Another one of its unique abilities is that it can function as an amazing base for your under-eye makeup, blurring texture—or crevices, as Cuoco puts it. Plus, this cream works for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, and is free of parabens, fragrance, silicone, mineral oils, and synthetic dyes.

So many others agree with Cuoco and consider it the best eye cream they’ve ever tried. “I wake up with moisturized and refreshed under-eyes,” says one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “Avocado Eye Cream is a necessity for the dry winter months, but truly has become my year-round PM eye option.”

Another shopper calls it their “holy grail” eye cream after years of searching. “I have quite dry and wrinkled under eyes genetically, and many eye creams just settle into the wrinkles, while this doesn’t.”

They added, “Rather, it evens out my under eyes and moisturizes them and keeps them hydrated all day long! It doesn’t separate if rubbed (don’t we all love to rub our eyes) and doesn’t separate when worn with make up.”

At this point, we’re not quite sure what you’re waiting for. Head on over to Nordstrom’s beauty sale, where all Kiehl’s products are 20% off right now (excluding holiday gift sets).