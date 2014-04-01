Beauty Buzz: Kaley Cuoco Chopped Off Her Hair, Kelly Rowland’s Blemish Trick, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kaley Cuoco joined the “bob” club and chopped off her hair this weekend, just before the Kids’ Choice Awards. [Daily Makeover]

2. A Texas woman has spent 25k on plastic surgery to look like Jennifer Lawrence. [StyleCaster]

3. Maison Martin Margiela has launched three new scents to expand its Replica collection, including a scent for a Lazy Sunday Morning. [Style.com]

4. Kelly Rowland never leaves the house without drawing on a mole first – even using them to cover up blemishes. [People StyleWatch]

5. J.Crew has finally shared their secret behind their model’s gorgeous, glowy skin and pink lips: RMS Beauty. [Well + Good]

Image via Instagram