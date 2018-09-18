The Standout Products From Sephora’s Newest K-Beauty Brand

Sephora is never done adding new brands to its illustrious shelves and today marks the debut of a future K-beauty fave. Kaja (pronounced kah-jah) is a self-professed “bite-sized” beauty brand, with makeup products that are not only compact and easy to use, but all inspired by the unique innovation of Korean trends.

There’s highlighters with jelly-like texture, stackable eyeshadow pods and color-changing lip balm for the taking, with more conventional finds (concealer, lipstick-liner duo) in the mix, too. And because we’re always here for a beauty bargain, the best part of this newbie collection is the price point, which falls between $14-$24. We anticipate more will eventually be added to the lineup, but for now, here are the 7 products we’ll definitely be trying.

Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio

A stackable trio of cream-to-powder shadows, available in four different shade sets, from rose to toasted caramel.

$21 at Sephora

Kaja Blur Drop Weightless Water Primer

A lightweight, water-based moisturizer for hydrating skin underneath foundation.

$22 at Sephora

Kaja Cat Nap Under Eye Brightener

A peach-toned illuminator that diminishes the appearances of dark circles so you can look like you’ve had a full night’s sleep.

$19 at Sephora

Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush

The cushion, heart-shaped applicator transfers a light flush of color that can be blended out into a sheer finish.

$24 at Sephora

Kaja Mochi Glow Bouncy Highlighter

You’ll be obsessed with the jelly-like feel of this shimmery cream-to-powder formula, available in four different shades.

$19 at Sephora

Kaja Don’t Settle Concealer

Choose from 12 shades for light-to-medium dark circle coverage that won’t crease into fine lines.

$19 at Sephora

Kaja Mood Balm Color Changing Lip Moisturizer

Makeup magic is real, Apply any of these four shades to your lips and watch a completely different color appear.

$14 at Sephora