This Overnight Dry Shampoo Made My Hair Look Just-Washed — & It’s Safe & Aerosol-Free

I’m someone who washes their hair pretty often, at least 2-3 times per week. My scalp isn’t exactly oily but my hair texture just doesn’t hold a style very long and needs to be redone. I like a lot of volume, which is why dry shampoo is key, especially when I’m traveling and don’t have my trusty Dyson Airwrap. On a recent trip, I tried Kaia Naturals Overnight Dry Shampoo and let me tell you, it changed the game. Allow me to explain.

You’ve probably heard the recent news that Unilever voluntarily recalled several dry shampoos due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. These are products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé. In a statement, Unilever said it was recalling these out of “an abundance of caution” and it had “received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”

Still, it has folks looking for dry shampoo alternatives. That’s why Kaia Naturals product developer Madame Sweat (that’s what she’s called!) has been going viral on TikTok as of late. Her video about the dangers of aerosol beauty products has more than one million views. As for me, I’m not throwing out all my aerosol products but I did decide to try her powder dry shampoo as an alternative I knew I could trust.

I’ve used powder dry shampoo in the past and it was a mess, getting white powder all over my bathroom floor. This isn’t like that. It sprays easily into your roots and comes in two shades, Blonde and Brunette. I usually rub in my dry shampoo but Kaia Naturals’ is meant to soak into your scalp overnight so you just leave it as is. It smells fresh and clean but not overly fragranced (another pet-peeve of mine is a heavy scent!).

The ingredient list is one that’s easy to understand. It’s gluten-free, vegan and talc-free, instead made with absorbing ingredients such as oryza sativa (rice) starch, maranta arundinacea root (arrowroot) powder, tapioca starch, kaolin and carbo activatus (activated charcoal).

My roots are freshly highlighted so I used the Blonde shade. It’s a subtle tint so it’ll work on a variety of hair colors. When I woke up, I didn’t even notice the product. It absorbed fully and my hair looked like I stayed up to wash it instead of eating room service and passing out in the hotel room bed.

I’m officially a convert and I have a feeling you will be too. And if you’re a fan of natural deodorant, Kaia Naturals also has Charcoal Deodorant fans are loving, you can get at both Credo and Ulta Beauty.