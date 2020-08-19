Watch Kaia Gerber Dye Her Hair Pink Over FaceTime

We just told you about her bright blonde look and now we know why she did it. Kaia Gerber showed off her brand-new pink hair on Instagram, just a few days after she bleached her cropped mane. As much as we loved the bright blonde, it makes total sense why she decided to go lighter if she knew she wanted to try a pastel hue. For a pink this light to show up, you have to be pretty blonde. And just like the blonde, she dyed her hair pink herself and she gave us a little BTS peek at the process.

Because most of us are still inside on safer-at-home orders and salons are closed or only really half operating, you might be dealing with some roots, super-split ends—all kinds of hair struggles. But that’s OK. We’re all in this together. Lots of people, celebs included, are taking things into their own hands and touching up those roots or trying fun fashion colors. 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber is the latest star to go pink, because, she writes on Instagram, “pink is punk.”

Gerber enlisted hairstylist Guido Palau to help her DIY over FaceTime. “I’ve always wanted to have pink hair but because it was brown and I never bleached it, I didn’t want to bleach it just to go pink,” she says in the video. “This is definitely not a one-man job but we’re going to see what happens.” Watch her video below and you’ll learn about her inspo for going short (Kurt Cobain!) and what she does during her downtime during fashion shows.

Want to get her look at home? We love Manic Panic Cotton Candy Pink Hair Color ($17.99 at Amazon), Overtone Vibrant Pink Healthy Color Duo ($43 at Overtone) and Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Electric Paradise ($17 at Ulta).