Kaia Gerber Bleached Her Hair Over Zoom and the Results Are Perfect

While most of us are looking a little rough during this time of social distancing thanks to many salons and spas being closed, 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber is looking glam as hell. Gerber debuted light blonde hair on Instagram, a platinum hue with shadow roots. As usual with her vibe, it’s a bit of a ’90s style both in cut and color, making her resemble her famous model mom, Cindy Crawford, even more.

Gerber has been making a ton of hair changes lately, first chopping off her long hair for a bob, then going even shorter to almost a pixie. She let it grow out a bit and went a warm blonde hue. We’re not sure what inspired her to go even lighter last week but girl looks amazing. Her friends agree. Hairstylists Daniel Moon and Chad Wood commented with “bomb” and heart-eye emojis respectively. Tan France wrote, “GORG.” We couldn’t agree more.

We don’t know who’s responsible for Gerber’s new hue but it’s possible it was the model herself. Considering she wrote “zoom bleach” on Instagram, it’s possible a hairstylist walked her through how to bleach her hair at home over video chat. It is not easy to lighten your own strands at home so if she did, she has some serious skills—even with a little support.

Gerber is one of the only celebrities going lighter during safer-at-home orders. Most are trying fashion colors like pink. Just look at Maddie Ziegler, JoJo and Dua Lipa (who is back to brunette already). Stars also can’t put down the scissors. Both Bella Hadid and Camila Cabello debuted new bangs. Hadid snipped hers herself and Cabello enlisted her mother’s help. Now could be the time to have fun with your look while you’re home more often and able to hide a mistake. On the flip side, don’t go too crazy because it might be a long time before you get into a salon again.