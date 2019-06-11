I’m Screaming Over Kaia Gerber’s Perfect Bob Haircut

It’s hard to believe Kaia Gerber is just 17 years old. The model and daughter of icon Cindy Crawford is already a budding style and beauty star and not just for fellow teens. Just look at all the buzz about her new bob. I’m decidedly much older and I personally love her effortless style; the way she pairs feminine shapes with more casual pieces like dad jeans feels fresh and new. This haircut fits in with that style perfectly. It’s both glam (hello, that side swoop) and laid-back at the same time.

Gerber showed off the big chop on Instagram, thanking stylists Sandy Hullett and Guido Palau, Global Creative Director for Redken. She didn’t give any details about the inspiration behind getting a bob but it seems like this was a long time coming. Stylist Harry Josh wrote, “Finally!” on the post, using all the praise hands (or “raised hands” but you know how we use them).

Others pointed out how much they’re obsessed with the cut. Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “So damn chic. Obsessed.” and her stylist Hullett said, “Looks gorgeous!! I hope you’re loving it!! I love all the ‘head and shoulder’ comments.” (She’s talking about the bottle in the shower behind Gerber, below, that everyone is pointing out. Hey, maybe she just wants an ultra-clean scalp?

After all the praise on the photo, Gerber already posted another shot of her chic hair, in a little straighter of a style and parted in the middle. The cool-girl cut complements her Reformation Lacey Dress ($248 at Reformation) in a gorgeous blue color that I need to have.

I can’t wait to see how she continues to style it and give us all the short hair inspo. I’ve already texted my hairstylist the photo to recreate ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.