10 of Kaia Gerber’s Absolute Best Hair and Makeup Moments

by
Photo: Getty Images

Obviously, there was just no way that Kaia Gerber was going to be anything less than beautiful. We mean, as Cindy Crawford’s daughter, being pretty AF has basically been engraved into her DNA. But after Gerber chopped her hair into a seriously cool shag cut last week, we noticed that the 15-year-old has officially transformed from a cute, mini-Crawford, into an up-and-coming model with her own incredibly inspo-worthy style. And after high-key stalking all of her event and red-carpet appearances, our beauty-obsessed selves officially can’t get enough of her.

OK, we’ll admit that any 15-year-old who doesn’t look like they just raided a Hot Topic (or worse—Kylie Jenner’s closet) is already an impressive specimen, but we’re mainly eyeing Gerber for her seriously impressive makeup skills, like her subtle smokey eyes and soft contouring. So we combed through all of Gerber’s hair and makeup moments and found the absolute 10 best, including her ’70s-esque waves in February 2017, and her faint ombre in May 2017. See the looks, ahead, and excuse us while we try to lock down a supermodel to breed with.

1 of 10
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Marc Jacobs Beauty Celebrates Kaia Gerber
February 2017

At the Marc Jacobs Spring Beauty Celebration

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards 2016
March 2016

At the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At Teen Vogue's 13th Annual Young Hollywood Issue Launch Party
October 2015

At Teen Vogue’s 13th Annual Young Hollywood Issue Launch Party

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Maybelline New York NYFW Kick-Off Party
September 2016

At the Maybelline New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Party

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: AT the Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion L.A. Awards
April 2017

At Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party
September 2014

At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Marc Jacobs Fragrances and Kaia Gerber Celebrate DAISY
May 2017

At the Marc Jacobs Daisy Launch

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Balmain x H&M Los Angeles VIP Pre-Launch
November 2015

At the Balmain x H&M Los Angeles VIP Pre-Launch

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the Premiere of Lifetime's 'Sister Cities'
August 2016

At the premiere of Lifetime’s "Sister Cities"

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber Best Beauty Looks: At the JDRF Imagine Gala 2017
April 2017

At the JDRF Imagine Gala 2017

Photo: Getty Images

