Kaia Gerber Just Got Choppy, Summer Bangs

Today, in earth-shattering beauty news, celebrity hair-change season is officially in full swing. Yup, for those of you counting, six celebrities switched up their hair last week—we’re talking platinum bobs and blonde highlights on the heads of Sarah Jessica Parker and Lea Michele, among others. And lucky for our beauty-obsessed selves, this week is already off to an incredibly inspo-worthy start, ‘cause Kaia Gerber just got the prettiest, choppiest bangs of the summer.

Yesterday, Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old daughter, Instagrammed a teaser for an upcoming Teen Vogue shoot, with long, wavy hair and thick, side-parted fringe. Gerber captioned the photo, “coming soon,” and credited her go-to stylist, Jen Atkin, who regularly transforms celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Karlie Kloss. While bangs aren’t exactly warm-weather friendly (unless, of course, you enjoy having beads of sweat dripping down your forehead), Gerber’s tousled, light-brown hair gives her chop a summer vibe that we’re *seriously* into.

Tbh, Gerber has been our ultimate beauty goals over the last few months, with consistently pretty red-carpet beauty looks and her ’70s shag haircut in June. And while there’s no way to know just yet if Gerber’s hair is purely for a campaign or if she’ll be wearing bangs for the rest of the season, we gotta say that we’re feeling feelings for her new look. Fingers crossed that this one is here to stay.