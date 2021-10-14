Kacey Musgraves Just Wore Fall’s Coziest Glossier Hoodie & I Need to Copy It

Tons of brands have merch, from sweats to hats to coffee cups, but few are as popular as Glossier’s. When Timothee Chalamet wore the pink Glossier hoodie, the obsession just became more rabid. But Glossier Pink is so 2020. Just take a look at Kacey Musgraves in the newest Glossier hoodie. The new Embroidered Sage Hoodie is going to be the next cult fave. Hey, if it’s good enough for Kacey…

The limited-edition drop just hit Glossier’s website and is already flying off the virtual shelves. It’s plush and cozy with a slightly oversized, longer fit for all those chilly nights. It has the embroidered Glossier logo on the front, an embroidered smile wave on the back and a small jacquard G-logo patch on the left arm. If you’re not sure what size to get, check out the size chart but it does run from XS to 3XL.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Green might just be the trendiest color in fashion and beauty right now so there’s no way this won’t be a Glossier best-seller. But it’s not the only limited-edition product coming. According to the brand, there will be two more drops — one each week for the next two weeks. Will there be more sweatshirts or will we be getting pants for the first time?!

Glossier is killing it right now with its launches. It recently rolled out Monochromes essential eyeshadow trios ($22 at Glossier) with a matte, satin and metallic finish of a similar shade for that trendy monochromatic look. If skincare is what you’re after, try the new Universal Pro-Retinol ($35 at Glossier), a 0.5% pro-retinol in the form of Retinyl Sunflowerate (hybrid of pure retinol and sunflower seed fatty acids). It’s a great starter retinol if you’ve never used one before because there’s less chance for irritation and dryness.

And don’t forget, if you want a Glossier hoodie, grab it now before it’s gone.