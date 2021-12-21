K18 — The Bonding Treatment That Repaired My Broken Blonde Hair — Is Finally Available at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I tell you my hair has been through it, I’m not exaggerating. I’ve had epic bleach disasters which resulted in gummy, crumbling strands, as well as chemical straightening and keratin treatments. Not to mention, I love hot tools. Basically, I’m not very nice to my hair so I need a product that helps repair my strands. K18 does just that and it launches at Sephora today. Allow me to explain why it might need to be your holiday present to yourself.

Although K18 calls its hero product a mask, you don’t wash out the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. It doesn’t feel your usual conditioning mask and that’s because it isn’t. The patented bioactive peptide treatment strengthens and improves the elasticity of the hair, as well as works to actually reverse damage from chemicals and styling. It’s ultra-lightweight so you don’t have to worry about it weighing down your hair. The formula repairs strands over time, but you’ll still see a difference in the look and feel of the hair in just one use.

Here’s how I use it on my wavy, frizz-prone, bleached hair. In the shower, shampoo as usual. Don’t condition your hair. When you’re out of the shower, towel dry your hair and apply a pump or two of the mask throughout strands. You need a very little bit! Give it four minutes to activate and then style your hair as usual. I like to apply another leave-in product, such as a hydrating heat protector. The brand recommends using the treatment for the first four to six washes and then as needed.

After having to cut off all my hair and go back to my natural color a few years ago, I’m back to the blonde highlights I like. But this time, K18 is going to help keep my hair as strong as possible. Well, until I do something crazy to mess it up again.