This Kim K-Approved Hair Brand Finally Launched Shampoo to Protect & Strengthen Strands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We told you back in December 2021 how good K18 is. The Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works to repair strands and protect them from chemicals (like bleach) and heat (like all those hot tools). Since then, it’s gone viral on TikTok and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became fans. That’s why we’ve been waiting for the perfect complimentary shampoo. And we just got two. K18 shampoo just launched in both and everyday and detoxifying options.

First, let us explain what K18 does. Although K18 calls its hero product a mask, you don’t wash out the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. It’s not like a typical conditioning mask but you do use it in place of your conditioner. The patented bioactive peptide treatment strengthens and improves the elasticity of the hair, as well as works to actually reverse damage. It’s lightweight so you don’t have to worry about it weighing down your hair. In fact, you’ll probably still need a leave-in conditioner. The formula repairs strands over time, but you’ll still see a difference in the look and feel of the hair in just one use.

To prep your hair to make this repairing mask work as well as possible, you can now use either the Peptide Prep pH Maintenance Shampoo ($36 at Sephora) or the Peptide Prep Clarifying Detox Shampoo ($38 at Sephora). It depends on what your hair needs that day.

Use Detox Shampoo when you need more of an intense clean. Get rid of all that dry shampoo, oil and sebum with activated charcoal and salicylic acid. The brand recommends using this one 1-2 times per week.

On the flip side, use pH Maintenance Shampoo any time you wash your hair. It will still deeply cleanse but also protect hair’s natural moisture levels.

Here’s how you use both products. First, shampoo with either option. Then, towel dry your hair. Apply the mask to your hair and wait four minutes. Then, style as usual with whatever leave-in products you’d like, such as styling creams and heat protectants. It’s a bit of a process but it’s worth the effort — trust us.