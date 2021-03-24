This Magical Hair-Repairing Mask Is Back In Stock—But Not For Long

I hate to tell you this, but almost everyone has damaged hair. If you’re like me and you bleach your hair, use hot tools and sleep in a ponytail, well, you define damage. But even the most “virgin” hair still has some breakage and/or dullness, even just from environmental factors like the sun and pollution. That’s why K18’s hair mask is really for everyone. While those with the most damage will see the biggest results, everyone can benefit from it. And it’s not like the hair mask you’re probably used to. Allow me to explain.

Although K18 calls it a mask, you don’t wash out the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. It doesn’t feel like a typical hydrating mask and that’s because it isn’t. The patented bioactive peptide treatment strengthens and improves the elasticity of the hair, as well as works to actually reverse damage from chemicals and styling. It’s ultra-lightweight so you don’t have to worry about it weighing down your hair. The formula repairs strands over time, but you’ll still see a big difference in the look and feel of the hair in one use.

I’ve been using K18’s in-salon treatments before I even knew about the brand. That’s because Christine Thompson, Director of Color at Spoke & Weal salons, often does my color and she swears by the two-step treatment that prepares, protects and repairs hair during the service. It’s why I’ve been able to go blonder as of late, while keeping my hair healthy and shiny.

Now, you can reap the benefits of the product at home. Here’s how you use it. After washing your hair, towel it dry. Do not add conditioner. Apply one pump of the mask and work it through your hair. Add a pump or two if needed but a little goes a long way. Allow it to process for four minutes and then style as usual. You can apply a typical leave-on conditioner after if you feel your hair needs it but most of the time, it should be soft and smooth enough. Use it every 4-6 shampoos consecutively to see and feel the full results.

And this is why the K18 mask keeps selling out. Grab it now while you can.