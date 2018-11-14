The Expert-Approved K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type

It should come as no surprise that experts recommend that our skin-care routines change with the seasons. For instance, the lightweight gel moisturizer that meshed with your dry skin in the summer may need to be traded out for a heavy oil come winter. And what about the makeup remover that didn’t leave you with breakouts at the onset of fall? Once the first snowfall arrives, the same product could become breeding ground for unsettling dry patches and surprise pimples.
Though the idea of shifting around the products on your vanity may seem cumbersome and time-consuming, the adjustment is ultimately the key to keeping your skin in check, no matter the weather. And besides, why pass up the opportunity to get familiar with the never-ending amount of products getting props from the best in the beauty biz? If you’re already overwhelmed, we’ve narrowed down our winter skin-care guide to finds that fall under the K-beauty umbrella.
And with the help of Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam, we’ve got a multistep plan for oily, dry, acne-prone and combination skin types. The best part? Everything is less than $50, so you can try something new without breaking bank. While you may not want to use every single product, we definitely recommend using each bundle together for best results.
Some are more pared down—your standard cleanser, toner and moisturizer—while others include treatments and on-the-go mists. Either way, you’re set for at least the winter season. Take your pick ahead.
Acne-Prone Skin
"For acne-prone skin, we recommend using products that not only remove impurities and hydrate skin but also prevent future breakouts and fade acne scars. Double cleanse with cleansers made with licorice root extract and tea tree oil, ingredients known to fight acne-causing bacteria and lighten hyperpigmentation. Tone and balance skin with a cleansing water that calms it, and renew skin with fermented yeast extract that helps retain moisture."
For Acne-Prone Skin: Cleanser
Klavuu Pure Pearlsation Divine Pearl Cleansing Oil
$35 at Soko Glam
For Acne-Prone Skin: Cleanser
Acwell Bubble-Free pH Balancing Cleanser
$21 at Soko Glam
For Acne-Prone Skin: Toner
Benton Snail Bee High Content Skin
$20 at Soko Glam
For Acne-Prone Skin: Moisturizer
For Acne-Prone Skin: Treatment
Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks
$24 at Soko Glam
Combination Skin
"Being oily in some areas and dry in others is never a fun situation. You need a highly tailored routine that will hydrate you where you have dry patches and absorb oil where you’re producing excess sebum.
We recommend a cleansing oil that will hydrate skin and remove impurities, a cleansing foam that coddles dry areas and sucks up excess sebum in oily areas, a toner that uses willow bark and papaya extract to help sweep away dead skin cells to reveal a brighter skin tone, an essence that uses sodium hyaluronate to deeply hydrate and brighten skin, and a light moisturizer infused with birch juice to help maintain your skin's hydration and keep skin balanced."
For Combo Skin: Cleanser
Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Revitalizing
$24 at Soko Glam
For Combo Skin: Cleanser
Neogen Green Tea Real Fresh Foam Cleanser
$19 at Soko Glam
For Combo Skin: Toner
Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence
$46 at Soko Glam
For Combo Skin: Toner
For Combo Skin: Moisturizer
RE:P Nutrinature Ultra All-in-One Multitem
$34 at Soko Glam
For Combo Skin: On-the-Go
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist
$24 at Soko Glam
Dry Skin
"Dry skin types need products that not only add moisture on top of your skin but also infuse cells with hydration. We recommend a balm oil cleanser that removes makeup without stripping the skin of essential oils, a cleansing stick that keeps skin’s pH level balanced, an essence with sodium hyaluronate (a hydrating ingredient that penetrates skin barrier on a molecular level), a toner that infuses skin with collagen to help build its barrier, and a luxurious cream that combines hyaluronic acid, cacao seed butter, and algae extract to hydrate skin from within."
For Dry Skin: Cleanser
Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original
$19 at Soko Glam
For Dry Skin: Cleanser
Neogen Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick
$22 at Soko Glam
For Dry Skin: Exfoliator
Klairs Youthful Glow Sugar Mask
$24 at Soko Glam
For Dry Skin: Toner
RE:P Organic Cotton Treatment Toning Pads
$37 at Soko Glam
For Dry Skin: Moisturizer
Acwell Aqua Clinity Cream (Double Moisture)
$30 at Soko Glam
For Dry Skin: On-the-Go Essence
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist
$24 at Soko Glam
Oily Skin
"The products that will work best for oily skin types are ones that will absorb excess oil and sebum, leaving skin moisturized and shine-free. We recommend a cleansing balm that cleans deep, a foaming cleanser that thoroughly washes pores to remove impurities, a refreshing toner that picks up excess sebum, a pore-refining serum, and a lightweight lotion that moisturizes and brightens skin at the same time."
For Oily Skin: Cleanser
Hanskin Cleansing Oil & Blackhead [PHA]
$25 at Soko Glam
For Oily Skin: Cleanser
Skinfood Egg White Pore Foam
$11 at Skinfood
For Oily Skin: Toner
Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner
$22 at Soko Glam
For Oily Skin: Essence
CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$19 at Soko Glam
For Oily Skin: Moisturizer
