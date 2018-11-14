StyleCaster
The Expert-Approved K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

It should come as no surprise that experts recommend that our skin-care routines change with the seasons. For instance, the lightweight gel moisturizer that meshed with your dry skin in the summer may need to be traded out for a heavy oil come winter. And what about the makeup remover that didn’t leave you with breakouts at the onset of fall? Once the first snowfall arrives, the same product could become breeding ground for unsettling dry patches and surprise pimples.

MORE: The Best K-Beauty Products of 2018, According to the Pros

Though the idea of shifting around the products on your vanity may seem cumbersome and time-consuming, the adjustment is ultimately the key to keeping your skin in check, no matter the weather. And besides, why pass up the opportunity to get familiar with the never-ending amount of products getting props from the best in the beauty biz? If you’re already overwhelmed, we’ve narrowed down our winter skin-care guide to finds that fall under the K-beauty umbrella.

And with the help of Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam, we’ve got a multistep plan for oily, dry, acne-prone and combination skin types. The best part? Everything is less than $50, so you can try something new without breaking bank. While you may not want to use every single product, we definitely recommend using each bundle together for best results.

MORE: The Starter Guide for Today’s Most Popular K-Beauty Ingredients

Some are more pared down—your standard cleanser, toner and moisturizer—while others include treatments and on-the-go mists. Either way, you’re set for at least the winter season. Take your pick ahead.

1 of 26
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Acne-Prone Skin
Acne-Prone Skin

"For acne-prone skin, we recommend using products that not only remove impurities and hydrate skin but also prevent future breakouts and fade acne scars. Double cleanse with cleansers made with licorice root extract and tea tree oil, ingredients known to fight acne-causing bacteria and lighten hyperpigmentation. Tone and balance skin with a cleansing water that calms it, and renew skin with fermented yeast extract that helps retain moisture."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Klavuu Pure Pearlsation Divine Pearl Cleansing Oil
For Acne-Prone Skin: Cleanser

Klavuu Pure Pearlsation Divine Pearl Cleansing Oil

$35 at Soko Glam

Photo: Klavuu.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Acwell Bubble Free pH Balancing Cleanser
For Acne-Prone Skin: Cleanser

Acwell Bubble-Free pH Balancing Cleanser

$21 at Soko Glam

Photo: Acwell.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Benton Snail Bee High Content Skin
For Acne-Prone Skin: Toner

Benton Snail Bee High Content Skin

$20 at Soko Glam

Photo: Benton.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Dr. Oracle A-Thera Emulsion
For Acne-Prone Skin: Moisturizer

Dr. Oracle A-Thera Emulsion

$34 at Soko Glam

STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks
For Acne-Prone Skin: Treatment

Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks

$24 at Soko Glam

Photo: Dr. Oracle
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Combination Skin
Combination Skin

"Being oily in some areas and dry in others is never a fun situation. You need a highly tailored routine that will hydrate you where you have dry patches and absorb oil where you’re producing excess sebum.

We recommend a cleansing oil that will hydrate skin and remove impurities, a cleansing foam that coddles dry areas and sucks up excess sebum in oily areas, a toner that uses willow bark and papaya extract to help sweep away dead skin cells to reveal a brighter skin tone, an essence that uses sodium hyaluronate to deeply hydrate and brighten skin, and a light moisturizer infused with birch juice to help maintain your skin's hydration and keep skin balanced."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Revitalizing
For Combo Skin: Cleanser

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Revitalizing

$24 at Soko Glam

Photo: Banila Co.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Neogen Green Tea Real Fresh Foam Cleanser
For Combo Skin: Cleanser

Neogen Green Tea Real Fresh Foam Cleanser

$19 at Soko Glam

Photo: Neogen.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence
For Combo Skin: Toner

Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence

$46 at Soko Glam

Photo: Hanskin.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Dr. Oracle A-Thera Toner
For Combo Skin: Toner

Dr. Oracle A-Thera Toner

$32 at Soko Glam

Photo: Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | RE:P Nutrinature All-In-One Multitem
For Combo Skin: Moisturizer

RE:P Nutrinature Ultra All-in-One Multitem

$34 at Soko Glam

Photo: RE:P.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist
For Combo Skin: On-the-Go

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

$24 at Soko Glam

Photo: Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Dry Skin
Dry Skin

"Dry skin types need products that not only add moisture on top of your skin but also infuse cells with hydration. We recommend a balm oil cleanser that removes makeup without stripping the skin of essential oils, a cleansing stick that keeps skin’s pH level balanced, an essence with sodium hyaluronate (a hydrating ingredient that penetrates skin barrier on a molecular level), a toner that infuses skin with collagen to help build its barrier, and a luxurious cream that combines hyaluronic acid, cacao seed butter, and algae extract to hydrate skin from within."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original
For Dry Skin: Cleanser

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original

$19 at Soko Glam

Photo: Banila Co.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Neogen Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick
For Dry Skin: Cleanser

Neogen Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick

$22 at Soko Glam

Photo: Neogen.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Klairs Youthful Glow Sugar Mask
For Dry Skin: Exfoliator

Klairs Youthful Glow Sugar Mask

$24 at Soko Glam

Photo: Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | RE:P Organic Cotton Treatment Toning Pads
For Dry Skin: Toner

RE:P Organic Cotton Treatment Toning Pads

$37 at Soko Glam

STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Acwell Aqua Clinity Cream (Double Moisture)
For Dry Skin: Moisturizer

Acwell Aqua Clinity Cream (Double Moisture)

$30 at Soko Glam

Photo: Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist
For Dry Skin: On-the-Go Essence

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

$24 at Soko Glam

Photo: Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Oily Skin
Oily Skin

"The products that will work best for oily skin types are ones that will absorb excess oil and sebum, leaving skin moisturized and shine-free. We recommend a cleansing balm that cleans deep, a foaming cleanser that thoroughly washes pores to remove impurities, a refreshing toner that picks up excess sebum, a pore-refining serum, and a lightweight lotion that moisturizes and brightens skin at the same time."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Hanskin Cleansing Oil & Blackhead [PHA]
For Oily Skin: Cleanser

Hanskin Cleansing Oil & Blackhead [PHA]

$25 at Soko Glam

Photo: Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Skinfood Egg White Pore Foam
For Oily Skin: Cleanser

Skinfood Egg White Pore Foam

$11 at Skinfood

Photo: Skinfood.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner
For Oily Skin: Toner

Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner

$22 at Soko Glam

Photo: Klairs.
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
For Oily Skin: Essence

CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

$19 at Soko Glam

Photo: CosRX
STYLECASTER | The K-Beauty Winter Routine for Every Skin Type | Dr. Oracle A-Thera Emulsion
For Oily Skin: Moisturizer

Dr. Oracle A-Thera Emulsion

$34 at Soko Glam

Photo: Dr. Oracle.

