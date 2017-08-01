StyleCaster
The 9 Best Korean Skin Care Products to Buy at CVS Right Now

The 9 Best Korean Skin Care Products to Buy at CVS Right Now

The 9 Best Korean Skin Care Products to Buy at CVS Right Now
CVS is one of those magical places where you can get a flu shot, finally take the passport photo you’ve been putting off for months, and—best of all—browse a massive selection of top-notch, totally affordable beauty products. And while you probably already know CVS carries cult favorite brands like Neutrogena and CeraVe, the one-stop-shop has recently expanded to include an impressive range of more than 100 Korean skincare products.

Amazing, yes—but navigating the K-Beauty world can be tricky when you’re a newbie. And no one has time to Google WTF an essence or an egg peeling gel is when you just stopped by to grab your prescription. Since sifting through unfamiliar names and ingredients is both confusing and time-consuming, we’ll lend you a hand.

We combed through the variety of new products now available at CVS to bring you the best Korean skincare products to throw in your shopping cart, including a brightening cleansing mask, and a super moisturizing facial oil. Shop our nine favorites, ahead.

Best Korean Skincare CVS-Ariul Juice Cleanse Mask Kale & Grapefruit
Ariul Juice Cleanse Mask Kale & Grapefruit

Ariul Juice Cleanse Mask Kale & Grapefruit, $2.99; at CVS 

Photo: Ariul
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Elisha Coy Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Elisha Coy Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

Elisha Coy Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch, $13.99; at CVS 

Photo: Elisha Coy
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Ariul Brilliant Tone Up EGG Oil
Ariul Brilliant Tone Up Egg Oil

Ariul Brilliant Tone Up Egg Oil, $24.99; at CVS 

Photo: Ariul
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Frudia Citrus Brightening Serum
Frudia Citrus Brightening Serum

Frudia Citrus Brightening Serum, $21.99; at CVS 

Photo: Frudia
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Holika Holika Gudetama All-In-One Master Essence
Holika Holika Gudetama All-In-One Master Essence

Holika Holika Gudetama All-In-One Master Essence, $30.99; at CVS 

Photo: Holika Holika
Holika Holika Gudetama Smooth Egg Peeling GelBest Korean Skincare CVS-
Holika Holika Gudetama Smooth Egg Peeling Gel

Holika Holika Gudetama Smooth Egg Peeling Gel, $10.99; at CVS 

Photo: Holika Holika
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead 3-Step Kit
Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead 3-Step Kit

Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead 3-Step Kit, $9.99; at CVS 

Photo: Holika Holika
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow
Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow

Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow, $11.99; at CVS

Photo: Peach Slices
Best Korean Skincare CVS-Peach Slices Hydrate Mask
Peach Slices Hydrate Mask

Peach Slices Hydrate Mask, $; at CVS 

Photo: Peach Slices
Best Korean Skincare CVS-nice skin dark hair

