CVS Expanded Its Epic K-Beauty Skin Care Section

Photo: ImaxTree

There are few skin care trends more popular right now than K-beauty. Since exploding onto the American market, K-beauty products have gone from hard-to-find to virtually everywhere we turn; from high-end department stores like Nordstrom to the shelves of Sephora. Beyond that are the countless articles and how-to’s detailing how to use each one and in what order (we’ve got an easy routine here). But until this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find your K-beauty fix in a drugstore at an affordable price.

That all changed when CVS began carrying a set of below-the-radar brands in April 2017. Since then, its “K-Beauty HQ” has expanded to include over 60 products, many of them curated by Peach Slices and its more popular sister brand Peach & Lily.

As of now, you can shop the entire lineup in over 900 physical stores, but if you want a closer look at what’s available, shop some of our favorite online picks below. We guarantee there’s at least one brand you haven’t heard of.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2017.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow, 3.04 OZ
Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow

$11.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Peach Slices Acne Patches, 0.88 OZ
Peach Slices Acne Patches

$4.49 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam, 5.07 OZ
Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam

$6.49 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Holika Holika Lip Balm
Holika Holika Lip Balm

$5.49 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser, 3.38 OZ
JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser

$15.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream, 2.5 OZ
Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream

$14.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask, 0.35 OZ
Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask

$3.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint
The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint

$6.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask, 1.7 OZ
JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask

$16.99 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Elisha Coy Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Elisha Coy Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

$14 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | JJ Young Pore Glow Mask
JJ Young Pore Glow Mask

$15 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Frudia Pomegranate Nutri-Moisturizing Sheet Mask
Frudia Pomegranate Nutri-Moisturizing Sheet Mask

$2 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | JJ Young Pore Steaming and Cooling Pack
JJ Young Pore Steaming and Cooling Pack

$18 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Elisha Coy Skin Repairing Snail Cream
Elisha Coy Skin Repairing Snail Cream

$25 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Ariul Juice Cleanse Mask
Ariul Juice Cleanse Mask

$3 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Sheet Mask
Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Sheet Mask

$2 at CVS

STYLECASTER | CVS K-Beauty Products | Ariul Stress Relieving Purefull Cleansing Tissue
Ariul Stress Relieving Purefull Cleansing Tissue

$5 at CVS

