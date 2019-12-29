The Best K-Beauty Eye Creams For Gentle, But Effective Hydration

Scroll To See More Images

The skin around the eye is the thinnest and most sensitive skin on your face. Therefore, it needs a little extra attention to stay nourished and free of irritation. For some, that means simply ensuring your moisturizer reaches those nooks and crannies. But for most of us, eye cream is an absolute must. And though there are options upon options to choose from, K-beauty eye creams are in the upper echelon of products with top-rated reviews and affordable prices.

K-beauty skincare is responsible for introducing stateside beauty enthusiasts to unconventional, but highly effective ingredients like my personal favorite: snail mucin. Whether we swear by a multi-step routine or prefer the “less is more” approach, there’s a K-beauty find with the potential to become a tried-and-true fave you can’t go without. And should you be on the hunt for a new eye cream, I guarantee at least one of these options will cause a double-take.

Unlike most eye creams that typically have vitamin C and/or retinol in their formulas, these picks are enriched with ingredients you likely didn’t know could brighten and hydrate just as well (and in some cases, better). Keep scrolling for a closer look at each one.

The microemulsion technology and vitamin/peptide blend in this cream are so good, it’s recommended as a face moisturizer, too.

This vegan formula is chock full of nourishing, plant-derived ingredients including aloe vera extract, Rosa Damascena flower oil and betaine, a beet-derived humectant.

The fermented ingredients in this eye cream (Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate and Bifida Ferment Lysate) brighten and hydrate the skin.

This award-winning eye cream is a whopping 80 percent collagen water to diminish fine lines.

Though this gel-like cream dries down to a matte finish, expect to feel the dewiness of hydrating bamboo sap and fibers settling into the under-eye area.

If you’re prone to excess dryness, this ultra-hydrating eye cream is infused with collagen water and Baobob oil for added moisture.

This silky-smooth cream is infused with Jeju green tea extract and green tea oil to hydrate the under-eye area and keep that hydration locked in.

Fermented ginseng water is an all-natural wrinkle fighter and the star ingredient of this K-beauty favorite.

Snail mucin is an all-star K-beauty ingredient known for its ability to regenerate skin cells, leaving your complexion more hydrated and luminous.

Instead of Vitamin C, this eye treatment is enriched with the brightening powers of date seed extract.

