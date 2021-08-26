Jonathan Van Ness Launched A Haircare Line To Help You Embrace Your Own Texture

When Jonathan Van Ness burst onto the scene in 2018 in the revamped “Queer Eye,” fans fell for the hairdresser’s hilarious quips and heart of gold. Instead of giving folks makeovers based on what he finds attractive, he helped them embrace their own unique looks. It makes perfect sense Van Ness would release his own haircare line to continue this message. JVN haircare‘s tagline is “Come as you are,” and includes four unique collections. The non-binary hairstylist-turned-superstar opened up about his gender identity in 2019 (he uses all pronouns) and continues to live his life in an open and inclusive way.

Van Ness launched JVN in partnership with Amyris, the parent company also behind Biossance. You know how Biossance skincare features its own squalane derived from sustainable sugarcane? JVN (the brand, not the human) also got into the vegan squalane action. Haircare is infused with what the brand calls “hemisqualane,” a patented sugarcane-derived ingredient. It’s there instead of silicone, to protect hair color from fading, reduce damage, prevent breakage, smooth frizz and strengthen hair. And it promises to do so without build-up.

According to the brand, Van Ness is involved in every aspect of his haircare, from the ingredients to the prices (they are lower than what we usually see from salon products.) “I always felt there were three main issues I was dealing with: more moisture, or dealing with damage, or body and volume,” he told WWD. He took into account his inclusive approach to hair while helping make the products. “I wanted to be able to reach out to people and demystify hair care to help people celebrate their natural hair textures, and also just take away the idea that there’s one way your hair should be,” he said.

Now let’s get to the four collections. The Complete Collection is for all hair types and includes a serum, an oil and an air-dry cream. The Embody Collection is for those who want volume and has a shampoo and conditioner. The Nurture Collection shampoo, conditioner and moisture mask are for those who need hydration. Finally, the Undamage Collection shampoo and conditioner is for, well, more damaged hair.

The entire collection retails for $18 to $28 and launches on August 31 on Sephora.com and its own website, and in all Sephora locations on September 17.