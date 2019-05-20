Juvia’s Place Is Finally Getting Into Foundation and Concealer—And They’re Everything

Juvia’s Place is known for its ultra-pigmented eyeshadow palettes that are actually affordable. We’re talking $25 max for quality that feels luxe to the touch. Everyone has been waiting to see what’s next from the black-owned beauty brand making waves in the industry. Well, we now know it’s foundation and concealer and they look epic. We haven’t had a chance to try the formula yet but some of our favorite YouTubers have been testing it out on their channels and, not surprisingly, we’re impressed.

First, let’s look at the shade range in the I Am Magic line. There are 42 foundation colors and 20 concealer shades. The foundation includes shades within Deepest Dark, Deep Dark, Dark, Tan, Medium, Light and Fair. There are four undertones represented within these shades: Warm, Neutral, Cool and Golden. Like Beauty Bakerie, shades are numbered from darkest (100) to lightest (740). I Am Magic is full coverage with a velvet-matte finish. It comes in a unique coral tube that looks a bit like a moisturizer.

The I Am Magic concealer has a flexible shade range so within the 20 full-coverage hues you’ll find a color to go with your foundation.

Two of our favorite beauty bloggers created videos around the new collection. In full transparency, each of the videos is sponsored by the brand but we’re okay with that in this case as they’re both beauty pros we trust.

Take a look at Ohemaa Bonsu’s video, in which she does an amazing job swatching the shades on her arm showing the different undertones. Afterward, she puts a very small amount onto her hands and is impressed by how little she has to use to get a full-coverage look.

NikkieTutorials’ video is also super helpful in seeing how the complexion products lay on your face. Nikkie points out that she usually wears a more glowy foundation instead of ultra-matte so she uses a hydrating primer first so her skin doesn’t look cakey. The “full-coverage addict” says it “blends into the skin beautifully.”

It’s time to make your own video. I Am Magic Foundation retails for $20 and the concealer retails for $14, both on the Juvia’s Place website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.