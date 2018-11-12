Top Hairstylist Justine Marjan Just Launched an Accessories Line That’s Actually Affordable

Undisputed fact: our Instagram feed got exponentially more exciting the second we started following Justine Marjan on Instagram. The hairstylist, who just launched an accessories line with Kitsch, counts all of the Kar-Jenners, Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, Dinah Jane (of Fifth Harmony) and plenty more as clientele.

To say she’s in-demand, booked and busy would be a grave understatement; this girl’s always on the move and somehow makes time to also work the Fashion Week scene and post incredibly detailed tutorials on her Instagram page. This brings us back to her latest feat: a 5-piece blinged-out hair accessory collaboration with Kitsch.

Today marks the launch of her first-ever collection, which we’re sure will be making plenty of cameos on her Instagram Stories sooner than later. Rhinestones are not in short supply and the prices are mostly modest, so beauties on a budget can take advantage, too. There’s your standard stack of classic bobby pins ($49 for 12) which can be used in a myriad of creative ways.

If you’re short on ideas, Justine’s already got you covered:

And at a more affordable $29 are word bobby pins for literally wearing your mood on your mane, all of which are designed to be mixed and matched. Fun fact: Elle Ferguson modeled some of the pieces at last night’s People Choice Awards:

As if we needed another reason to add bling to our wardrobe. You can shop the entire line on Kitsch’s website or Amazon (put that Prime account to use!) See each piece below.

