7 Products Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan Always Keeps in Her Kit

Thanks to the amount of access granted by social media, celebrity hairstylists now amass followings as big as their clientele. So unless you swore off Instagram and the Kardashians at the top of the New Year, chances are you’ve already seen Justine Marjan throughout your feed.

Besides working her hands through the manes of every Kardashian sister, the hair pro also boasts a client list that includes supermodels (Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham), chart-topping singers (Nicole Scherzinger), and actresses (Ashley Tisdale). When she’s not prepping them for a red carpet, you can find her backstage throughout Fashion Week, crafting runway-ready styles for top designers.

And while she’s navigating a busy schedule, she’s constantly sharing impromptu tutorials on her Instagram stories. In short: She’s a walking hair-care dictionary, so we had to know exactly what products she swears by day in and day out. Ahead, she tells StyleCaster her favorite products of the moment and what makes them must-haves for her kit.

For Taming Flyaways

“I’ve been loving the new OUAI Anti-Frizz Sheets for a quick fix on dry hair. They come in single-use sheets that you just run over your hair to instantly get rid of frizz and flyaways.”

$18 at OUAI

For Defining Natural Waves and Curls

“I love Aveda Be Curly Serum. It brings out the separation in the curls and defines them without looking frizzy.”

$9-$25 at Aveda

For Straightening Hair

“My favorite hot tool is the ghd gold styler. It has dual-zone technology that keeps the plates heated evenly, it warms up super fast, and I love the rounded edges because it allows me to create both super sleek looks and waves.”

$149 at ghd

For Zhoozshing Up Styles

“My favorite dry shampoo is the TRESemmé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo because it absorbs oil and adds lift to the hair without tacky-feeling buildup.”

$4.99 at Target

For Shine

“My favorite product for adding shine to the hair is bumble and bumble Dry Oil Finishing Spray because it’s super lightweight but adds shine and reflection without making the hair feel greasy.”

$19–$34 at bumble and bumble

For Accessorizing

“I keep Hidden Crown Hair extensions in my kit for instantly adding volume, length, or color to the hair! I love Hidden Crown extensions because they are easy to apply yourself and blend in seamlessly to the hair, and the clip-in extensions allow you to customize a look and mix and match colors to blend highlights or add dimension and fullness to the hair.”

For Styling Wet Hair

“I always prep damp hair with the TRESemmé Repair and Protect 7 Conditioner because it hydrates and protects the hair from heat and environmental damage while sealing in ends.”

$4.99 at Target