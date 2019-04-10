Daisy Hair Is the Festival Trend You Need to See From the Back

Even if you’re not headed to the Coachella Valley, festival season style is still the beginning of warm-weather clothes and laid-back hairstyles evoking a summer vibe. For years now, the flower crown has been the accessory of choice but there’s a new hairstyle we officially can’t stop obsessing over. Celebrity stylist Justine Marjan’s daisy hair feels fresh and new for 2019 and we can’t look away.

Marjan shared a video to Instagram last week showing off the look she crafted on influencer Brittany Xavier. It showed Xavier’s perfectly wavy bob adorned with yellow and white paper flowers. Incredibly, it’s not an impossible look to achieve and you don’t need a major stylist like Marjan to make it happen on your own hair—or a ton of money. Marjan posted the steps to her Instagram stories that basically consist of: picking up faux flowers from a craft store (try to shop your local store or head to Michaels), cutting them up so you have individual flowers ready for placement and sticking them to the hair with a piece of wig tape.

We were also sure to chat with Marjan about her inspo behind the look. “I’ve been inspired by seeing things floating in the hair and wanted it to be a mystery how the flowers were attached,” she tells Stylecaster. “Everyone does flower crowns at Coachella, but I wanted to play with flowers in a more unexpected way and give homage to Woodstock, the OG music fest!”

She even tested the hairstyle with paper butterflies and the results are adorable.

Is flower hair officially the new flower crown? I think so. Head to Marjan’s Instagram Highlights to see her create the look and get inspired for your next summer outing.