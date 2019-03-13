Ashley Graham’s Hairstylist Dropped New Accessories and They’re Definitely Not for Minimalists

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re looking for a hair upgrade this spring with zero commitment, consider the latest accessory trend your best bet. Statement barrettes aren’t for the faint of heart and they’ve been everywhere from Instagram to the red carpet to the runway. So when Justine Marjan, go-to stylist for Ashley Graham and the Kar-Jenners, dropped an accessories collection inspired by them, we knew it was time to jump on the bandwagon. Fast forward a couple months and Marjan is already back with a second drop that will leave minimalists shook.

To be honest, we’re still trying to figure out how Marjan even had time to do this. Her clientele list is stacked and when she’s not styling runway shows or prepping A-listers for the red carpet, she keeps her Instagram page full of dope tutorials and hair-inspo. Who run the world?

Anyways, the new 5-piece rhinestone-encrusted line is similar to her previous collection, with word bobby pins being the focal point. This time around, Marjan wants to add “bo$$,” and “icon” and “vibes” to your vocabulary. In a recent interview with Allure, Marjan spilled her inspiration for the new trio of clips and how she hopes women will style them. “I want all the words to feel like they can be used together, even from the previous collection,” she says. “So you can stack and create, like ‘boss vibes’ or ‘icon vibes.’ It’s a statement.”

In addition to the statement clips, there’s also an oversized rhinestone clip and a 2-piece set of medium-sized clips to round things out. 90s-style snap clips aren’t going anywhere, are they? The Kitsch x Justine Marjan Serious Boss Vibes collection is available now on Kitch’s website and each one is $29. Take a closer look below.

Bo$$ Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Icon Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Vibes Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

2 Pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips

$29 at Kitsch

XL Rhinestone Snap Clip

$29 at Kitsch