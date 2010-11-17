Justin Timberlake’s Sexy Fragrance

Photo: © Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake thinks his female fragrance represents the modern woman. The singer-and-actor has released a women’s version of his Play for Him cologne, called Play For Her, and says he didn’t want the perfume to have a fairytale feel.

He said, “I think that perfume should be experienced in a layer. I think the modern woman doesn’t need to be sold on feeling like Cinderella. I feel like this is more tangible, a little more real.”

Justin created the scents with French label Givenchy but says they initially didn’t have plans to release a woman’s fragrance.

He told People magazine, “I’ve always loved Givenchy’s brand just because it’s very sleek and very modern. We didn’t get into a partnership to create a women’s fragrance. We got into a partnership to create a men’s fragrance. But I think that they saw the opportunity and it translated very well.”

While Justin has released his own fragrance, he recently claimed body odor is sexy as long as it isn’t too overpowering.

He said, “Some people say B.O. (body odor) can be an aphrodisiac and I agree. It depends on the body the odor is coming from. It’s a long-term intimate thing. You don’t want it to be the first thing you smell when she comes into the room. It’s about layers–layers meant to be discovered.”