Justin Bieber’s Hair To Walk At New York Fashion Week?

Oh Biebs you never cease to amaze us! He’s a singer, dancer, actor, business man (er, business boy) and now he can add designer muse to his repertoire. The beauty look for Barbara Tfank‘s upcoming Fall 2011 presentation was apparently all thanks to Justin Bieber and his Beatle-esque hair. Models will be wearing one of eight wigs, created by Shiseidos Hirofumi Kera, in either dark brown or dark red.

Tfank explains to Style.com, “It reminds me of the Beatles…It has a sixties reference that works well with my clothes.” I just have one question, if that bowl cut reminds you of the Beatles, then why not say that the beauty was Beatles inspired? Catch my drift?

Even though I’ve been a fan of Biebs for a while now, I find it a little hard to wrap my head around the idea that he’d have any sort of presence at NYFW. The nail polish was one thing, but I think Biebs should stick to what he’s obviously good at: making little girls (or 23-year-olds) swoon.